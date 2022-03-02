Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CVI, NSTG, SRPT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CVR Energy Inc (Symbol: CVI), where a total of 2,926 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 292,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48% of CVI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 609,320 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 2,046 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,600 underlying shares of CVI. Below is a chart showing CVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

NanoString Technologies Inc (Symbol: NSTG) saw options trading volume of 2,419 contracts, representing approximately 241,900 underlying shares or approximately 47.6% of NSTG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 507,670 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of NSTG. Below is a chart showing NSTG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRPT) saw options trading volume of 3,194 contracts, representing approximately 319,400 underlying shares or approximately 47.5% of SRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 672,280 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 669 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,900 underlying shares of SRPT. Below is a chart showing SRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CVI options, NSTG options, or SRPT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

