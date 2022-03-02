Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CVI, NSTG, SRPT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CVR Energy Inc (Symbol: CVI), where a total of 2,926 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 292,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48% of CVI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 609,320 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 2,046 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,600 underlying shares of CVI. Below is a chart showing CVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
NanoString Technologies Inc (Symbol: NSTG) saw options trading volume of 2,419 contracts, representing approximately 241,900 underlying shares or approximately 47.6% of NSTG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 507,670 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of NSTG. Below is a chart showing NSTG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRPT) saw options trading volume of 3,194 contracts, representing approximately 319,400 underlying shares or approximately 47.5% of SRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 672,280 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 669 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,900 underlying shares of SRPT. Below is a chart showing SRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CVI options, NSTG options, or SRPT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.