Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CSGP, AAL, VVI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CoStar Group, Inc. (Symbol: CSGP), where a total of 8,861 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 886,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.5% of CSGP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 2,827 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 282,700 underlying shares of CSGP. Below is a chart showing CSGP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) options are showing a volume of 170,767 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 17.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.4% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 39.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring February 25, 2022, with 17,543 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:
And Viad Corp. (Symbol: VVI) options are showing a volume of 529 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 52,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.2% of VVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 122,330 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of VVI. Below is a chart showing VVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CSGP options, AAL options, or VVI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
