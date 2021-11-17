Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CSCO, CRWD, VVV

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO), where a total of 166,039 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 16.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 107% of CSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 15.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $59 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 9,443 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 944,300 underlying shares of CSCO. Below is a chart showing CSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $59 strike highlighted in orange:

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) options are showing a volume of 30,229 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 99.1% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 3,527 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 352,700 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

And Valvoline Inc (Symbol: VVV) saw options trading volume of 10,965 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 97.2% of VVV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 3,217 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 321,700 underlying shares of VVV. Below is a chart showing VVV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

