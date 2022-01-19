Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CRWD, TEN, GILD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD), where a total of 24,921 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.6% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $177.50 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,615 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,500 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $177.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Tenneco Inc (Symbol: TEN) saw options trading volume of 4,274 contracts, representing approximately 427,400 underlying shares or approximately 59.8% of TEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 714,660 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 1,764 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 176,400 underlying shares of TEN. Below is a chart showing TEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:
And Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) saw options trading volume of 40,209 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 58.8% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 4,676 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 467,600 underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
