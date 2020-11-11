Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CRWD, HON, EHC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD), where a total of 17,668 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.1% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,389 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 138,900 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON) saw options trading volume of 16,223 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 48.8% of HON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 1,566 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,600 underlying shares of HON. Below is a chart showing HON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And Encompass Health Corp (Symbol: EHC) options are showing a volume of 2,873 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 287,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.1% of EHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 596,790 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 1,686 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 168,600 underlying shares of EHC. Below is a chart showing EHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

