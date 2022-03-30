Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CRWD, DDOG, LL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD), where a total volume of 35,537 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring April 01, 2022, with 4,730 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 473,000 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) saw options trading volume of 24,213 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 54% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 7,140 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 714,000 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
And LL Flooring Holdings Inc (Symbol: LL) options are showing a volume of 1,162 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 116,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.8% of LL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 224,150 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 426 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,600 underlying shares of LL. Below is a chart showing LL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:
