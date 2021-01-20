Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CRSR, PLCE, PII

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Corsair Gaming Inc (Symbol: CRSR), where a total volume of 15,982 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.1% of CRSR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 2,989 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 298,900 underlying shares of CRSR. Below is a chart showing CRSR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Children's Place Inc (Symbol: PLCE) saw options trading volume of 3,627 contracts, representing approximately 362,700 underlying shares or approximately 57.6% of PLCE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 629,450 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 642 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,200 underlying shares of PLCE. Below is a chart showing PLCE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Polaris Inc (Symbol: PII) options are showing a volume of 3,032 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 303,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.5% of PII's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 527,050 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 465 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,500 underlying shares of PII. Below is a chart showing PII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CRSR options, PLCE options, or PII options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

