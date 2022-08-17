Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CROX, SPLK, MRK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX), where a total of 9,304 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 930,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.5% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,856 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 185,600 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Splunk Inc (Symbol: SPLK) options are showing a volume of 5,765 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 576,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.4% of SPLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 632 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,200 underlying shares of SPLK. Below is a chart showing SPLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK) saw options trading volume of 38,266 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 43.5% of MRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $93 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 11,159 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of MRK. Below is a chart showing MRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $93 strike highlighted in orange:

