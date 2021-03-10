Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CRM, CLDR, CPB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Salesforce.com Inc (Symbol: CRM), where a total of 45,912 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.5% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 2,264 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 226,400 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Cloudera Inc (Symbol: CLDR) options are showing a volume of 21,113 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.3% of CLDR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 2,131 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 213,100 underlying shares of CLDR. Below is a chart showing CLDR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Campbell Soup Co (Symbol: CPB) options are showing a volume of 9,878 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 987,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.4% of CPB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring March 12, 2021, with 1,404 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,400 underlying shares of CPB. Below is a chart showing CPB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CRM options, CLDR options, or CPB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.