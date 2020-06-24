Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CRL, SQ, REAL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (Symbol: CRL), where a total volume of 3,422 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 342,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 83.3% of CRL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 410,680 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 1,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,500 underlying shares of CRL. Below is a chart showing CRL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

Square Inc (Symbol: SQ) saw options trading volume of 91,759 contracts, representing approximately 9.2 million underlying shares or approximately 75.5% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring June 26, 2020, with 6,331 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 633,100 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And The RealReal Inc (Symbol: REAL) options are showing a volume of 17,819 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.8% of REAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 15,043 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of REAL. Below is a chart showing REAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

