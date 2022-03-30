Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CR, ETSY, VLO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Crane Co. (Symbol: CR), where a total volume of 1,311 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 131,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.2% of CR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 289,740 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 521 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,100 underlying shares of CR. Below is a chart showing CR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) options are showing a volume of 14,957 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.1% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,263 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,300 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) saw options trading volume of 21,549 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 42.8% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring April 01, 2022, with 2,223 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 222,300 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

