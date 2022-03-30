Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CR, ETSY, VLO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Crane Co. (Symbol: CR), where a total volume of 1,311 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 131,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.2% of CR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 289,740 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 521 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,100 underlying shares of CR. Below is a chart showing CR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) options are showing a volume of 14,957 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.1% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,263 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,300 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
And Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) saw options trading volume of 21,549 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 42.8% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring April 01, 2022, with 2,223 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 222,300 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CR options, ETSY options, or VLO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.