Notable Wednesday Option Activity: COST, TSLA, KSS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total volume of 119,196 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 448.8% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 7,264 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 726,400 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) saw options trading volume of 1.1 million contracts, representing approximately 105.1 million underlying shares or approximately 350.8% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $700 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 72,999 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.3 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS) options are showing a volume of 79,757 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 332% of KSS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike put option expiring May 27, 2022, with 8,182 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 818,200 underlying shares of KSS. Below is a chart showing KSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

