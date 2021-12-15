Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: COST, LPI, LRCX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total of 31,966 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 113.8% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $585 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,213 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 221,300 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $585 strike highlighted in orange:

Laredo Petroleum, Inc (Symbol: LPI) options are showing a volume of 6,608 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 660,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87.5% of LPI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 755,130 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 3,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,400 underlying shares of LPI. Below is a chart showing LPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) saw options trading volume of 12,482 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 83.8% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $580 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 2,095 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,500 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $580 strike highlighted in orange:

