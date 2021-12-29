Notable Wednesday Option Activity: COOP, AVXL, DASH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Mr Cooper Group Inc (Symbol: COOP), where a total volume of 5,275 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 527,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48% of COOP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,265 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 226,500 underlying shares of COOP. Below is a chart showing COOP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Anavex Life Sciences Corp (Symbol: AVXL) saw options trading volume of 4,759 contracts, representing approximately 475,900 underlying shares or approximately 46.6% of AVXL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike put option expiring December 31, 2021, with 854 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,400 underlying shares of AVXL. Below is a chart showing AVXL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

And DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH) options are showing a volume of 16,018 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.9% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $149 strike call option expiring January 07, 2022, with 2,172 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 217,200 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $149 strike highlighted in orange:

