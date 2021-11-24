Notable Wednesday Option Activity: COO, J, MSFT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cooper Companies, Inc. (Symbol: COO), where a total volume of 1,647 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 164,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 71.8% of COO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 229,405 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $420 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 769 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,900 underlying shares of COO. Below is a chart showing COO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (Symbol: J) options are showing a volume of 3,687 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 368,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66% of J's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 558,775 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,384 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 138,400 underlying shares of J. Below is a chart showing J's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 152,524 contracts, representing approximately 15.3 million underlying shares or approximately 60.3% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $337.50 strike call option expiring November 26, 2021, with 10,802 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $337.50 strike highlighted in orange:

