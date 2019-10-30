Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: COLM, CVS, LYFT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Columbia Sportswear Co. (Symbol: COLM), where a total volume of 1,571 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 157,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64.6% of COLM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 243,070 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 1,252 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,200 underlying shares of COLM. Below is a chart showing COLM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) options are showing a volume of 38,232 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.9% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 5,157 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 515,700 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lyft Inc (Symbol: LYFT) options are showing a volume of 35,590 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.7% of LYFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring November 01, 2019, with 2,743 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 274,300 underlying shares of LYFT. Below is a chart showing LYFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

