Notable Wednesday Option Activity: COIN, META, DKS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN), where a total of 143,946 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 14.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 81.9% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 17.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 17,541 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) saw options trading volume of 601,248 contracts, representing approximately 60.1 million underlying shares or approximately 79% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 76.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 24,650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS) saw options trading volume of 11,182 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 76.9% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $98 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,545 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,500 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $98 strike highlighted in orange:

