Markets
COIN

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: COIN, META, DKS

November 16, 2022 — 03:25 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN), where a total of 143,946 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 14.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 81.9% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 17.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 17,541 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) saw options trading volume of 601,248 contracts, representing approximately 60.1 million underlying shares or approximately 79% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 76.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 24,650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS) saw options trading volume of 11,182 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 76.9% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $98 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,545 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,500 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $98 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for COIN options, META options, or DKS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Earnings History
 CXP Insider Buying
 GNTY Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

COIN
META
DKS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.