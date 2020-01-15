Notable Wednesday Option Activity: COHR, FCN, ROKU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Coherent Inc (Symbol: COHR), where a total of 1,262 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 126,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.5% of COHR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 215,665 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 1,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,700 underlying shares of COHR. Below is a chart showing COHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

FTI Consulting Inc. (Symbol: FCN) saw options trading volume of 1,092 contracts, representing approximately 109,200 underlying shares or approximately 56.3% of FCN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 193,990 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 806 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,600 underlying shares of FCN. Below is a chart showing FCN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) options are showing a volume of 72,894 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.8% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 3,813 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 381,300 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for COHR options, FCN options, or ROKU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.