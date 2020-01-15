Markets
COHR

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: COHR, FCN, ROKU

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Coherent Inc (Symbol: COHR), where a total of 1,262 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 126,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.5% of COHR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 215,665 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 1,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,700 underlying shares of COHR. Below is a chart showing COHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

FTI Consulting Inc. (Symbol: FCN) saw options trading volume of 1,092 contracts, representing approximately 109,200 underlying shares or approximately 56.3% of FCN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 193,990 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 806 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,600 underlying shares of FCN. Below is a chart showing FCN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) options are showing a volume of 72,894 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.8% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 3,813 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 381,300 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for COHR options, FCN options, or ROKU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

COHR FCN ROKU

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular