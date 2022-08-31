Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CMG, NFLX, MMM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG), where a total volume of 6,338 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 633,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 322% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 196,820 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2300 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 259 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,900 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2300 strike highlighted in orange:

Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 134,126 contracts, representing approximately 13.4 million underlying shares or approximately 203.6% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $235 strike call option expiring September 02, 2022, with 6,557 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 655,700 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

And 3M Co (Symbol: MMM) options are showing a volume of 162,348 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 121.2% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 77,986 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.8 million underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

