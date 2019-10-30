Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CMG, NFLX, GOGO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG), where a total volume of 15,355 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 264.5% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 580,450 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $755 strike put option expiring November 01, 2019, with 351 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,100 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $755 strike highlighted in orange:

Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 188,335 contracts, representing approximately 18.8 million underlying shares or approximately 180.7% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring November 01, 2019, with 13,583 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

And Gogo Inc (Symbol: GOGO) saw options trading volume of 19,431 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 167.3% of GOGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 7,586 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 758,600 underlying shares of GOGO. Below is a chart showing GOGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

