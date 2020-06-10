Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CMG, BKNG, COF

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG), where a total volume of 6,280 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 628,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 111.4% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 563,580 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1005 strike put option expiring June 12, 2020, with 260 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 26,000 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1005 strike highlighted in orange:

Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) options are showing a volume of 5,707 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 570,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.6% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 726,310 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1690 strike put option expiring June 12, 2020, with 277 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 27,700 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1690 strike highlighted in orange:

And Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) saw options trading volume of 38,018 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 69.9% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 27,990 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CMG options, BKNG options, or COF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.