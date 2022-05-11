Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CME, MCD, MRK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CME Group (Symbol: CME), where a total volume of 6,427 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 642,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.1% of CME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 2,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,000 underlying shares of CME. Below is a chart showing CME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 11,465 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.2% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 5,154 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 515,400 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK) options are showing a volume of 47,010 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.2% of MRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $91 strike call option expiring May 13, 2022, with 5,173 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 517,300 underlying shares of MRK. Below is a chart showing MRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $91 strike highlighted in orange:

