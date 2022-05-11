Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CME, MCD, MRK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CME Group (Symbol: CME), where a total volume of 6,427 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 642,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.1% of CME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 2,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,000 underlying shares of CME. Below is a chart showing CME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 11,465 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.2% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 5,154 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 515,400 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
And Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK) options are showing a volume of 47,010 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.2% of MRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $91 strike call option expiring May 13, 2022, with 5,173 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 517,300 underlying shares of MRK. Below is a chart showing MRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $91 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CME options, MCD options, or MRK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.