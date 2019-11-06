Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CLX, ALXN, DE

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX), where a total of 4,309 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 430,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.4% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 890,645 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 1,575 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 157,500 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Symbol: ALXN) options are showing a volume of 8,613 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 861,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48% of ALXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring November 29, 2019, with 1,140 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,000 underlying shares of ALXN. Below is a chart showing ALXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) options are showing a volume of 8,616 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 861,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.9% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 591 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,100 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CLX options, ALXN options, or DE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

