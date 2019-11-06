Markets
CLX

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CLX, ALXN, DE

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX), where a total of 4,309 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 430,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.4% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 890,645 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 1,575 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 157,500 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Symbol: ALXN) options are showing a volume of 8,613 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 861,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48% of ALXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring November 29, 2019, with 1,140 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,000 underlying shares of ALXN. Below is a chart showing ALXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) options are showing a volume of 8,616 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 861,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.9% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 591 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,100 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CLX options, ALXN options, or DE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CLX ALXN DE

Other Topics

Stocks Options

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular