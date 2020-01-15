Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CLVS, OKTA, TTD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Clovis Oncology Inc (Symbol: CLVS), where a total of 48,150 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 74% of CLVS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 12,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of CLVS. Below is a chart showing CLVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2 strike highlighted in orange:

Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) options are showing a volume of 9,134 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 913,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.5% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $133 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,395 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,500 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $133 strike highlighted in orange:

And The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) options are showing a volume of 12,934 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.4% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $295 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,039 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,900 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $295 strike highlighted in orange:

