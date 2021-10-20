Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CLF, LNG, T

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF), where a total volume of 102,267 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.8% of CLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring October 22, 2021, with 9,999 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 999,900 underlying shares of CLF. Below is a chart showing CLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG) saw options trading volume of 10,214 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 50.6% of LNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,350 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,000 underlying shares of LNG. Below is a chart showing LNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And AT&T Inc (Symbol: T) options are showing a volume of 218,124 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 21.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.2% of T's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 43.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring October 22, 2021, with 12,874 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of T. Below is a chart showing T's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CLF options, LNG options, or T options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

