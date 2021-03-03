Markets
CIEN

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CIEN, SATS, BHF

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ciena Corp (Symbol: CIEN), where a total of 10,787 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 88.4% of CIEN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $53.50 strike call option expiring March 05, 2021, with 3,624 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 362,400 underlying shares of CIEN. Below is a chart showing CIEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $53.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

EchoStar Corp (Symbol: SATS) saw options trading volume of 7,771 contracts, representing approximately 777,100 underlying shares or approximately 87.2% of SATS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 891,280 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 1,144 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,400 underlying shares of SATS. Below is a chart showing SATS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Brighthouse Financial Inc (Symbol: BHF) options are showing a volume of 7,300 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 730,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.9% of BHF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 913,740 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 6,770 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 677,000 underlying shares of BHF. Below is a chart showing BHF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CIEN options, SATS options, or BHF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CIEN SATS BHF

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest