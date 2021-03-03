Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CIEN, SATS, BHF

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ciena Corp (Symbol: CIEN), where a total of 10,787 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 88.4% of CIEN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $53.50 strike call option expiring March 05, 2021, with 3,624 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 362,400 underlying shares of CIEN. Below is a chart showing CIEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $53.50 strike highlighted in orange:

EchoStar Corp (Symbol: SATS) saw options trading volume of 7,771 contracts, representing approximately 777,100 underlying shares or approximately 87.2% of SATS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 891,280 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 1,144 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,400 underlying shares of SATS. Below is a chart showing SATS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Brighthouse Financial Inc (Symbol: BHF) options are showing a volume of 7,300 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 730,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.9% of BHF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 913,740 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 6,770 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 677,000 underlying shares of BHF. Below is a chart showing BHF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CIEN options, SATS options, or BHF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.