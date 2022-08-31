Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CIEN, INTC, PFE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ciena Corp (Symbol: CIEN), where a total volume of 5,251 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 525,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.1% of CIEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 3,148 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 314,800 underlying shares of CIEN. Below is a chart showing CIEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) saw options trading volume of 172,065 contracts, representing approximately 17.2 million underlying shares or approximately 45.9% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 37.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 10,448 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) saw options trading volume of 79,186 contracts, representing approximately 7.9 million underlying shares or approximately 45.5% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47 strike put option expiring September 02, 2022, with 6,534 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 653,400 underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CIEN options, INTC options, or PFE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.