Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CIEN, INTC, PFE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ciena Corp (Symbol: CIEN), where a total volume of 5,251 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 525,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.1% of CIEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 3,148 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 314,800 underlying shares of CIEN. Below is a chart showing CIEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) saw options trading volume of 172,065 contracts, representing approximately 17.2 million underlying shares or approximately 45.9% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 37.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 10,448 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) saw options trading volume of 79,186 contracts, representing approximately 7.9 million underlying shares or approximately 45.5% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47 strike put option expiring September 02, 2022, with 6,534 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 653,400 underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:

