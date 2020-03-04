Markets
CI

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CI, EXPE, HUM

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cigna Corp (Symbol: CI), where a total volume of 12,618 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.5% of CI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 1,027 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,700 underlying shares of CI. Below is a chart showing CI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) options are showing a volume of 16,129 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.8% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 1,750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 175,000 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) saw options trading volume of 5,552 contracts, representing approximately 555,200 underlying shares or approximately 45.7% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike put option expiring March 06, 2020, with 277 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 27,700 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CI options, EXPE options, or HUM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CI EXPE HUM

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular