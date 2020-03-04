Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CI, EXPE, HUM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cigna Corp (Symbol: CI), where a total volume of 12,618 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.5% of CI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 1,027 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,700 underlying shares of CI. Below is a chart showing CI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) options are showing a volume of 16,129 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.8% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 1,750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 175,000 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) saw options trading volume of 5,552 contracts, representing approximately 555,200 underlying shares or approximately 45.7% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike put option expiring March 06, 2020, with 277 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 27,700 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

