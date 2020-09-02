Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CHRW, LEN, ATUS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (Symbol: CHRW), where a total of 6,729 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 672,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.1% of CHRW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 803 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,300 underlying shares of CHRW. Below is a chart showing CHRW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN) saw options trading volume of 12,398 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 59.3% of LEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 1,526 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,600 underlying shares of LEN. Below is a chart showing LEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Altice USA Inc (Symbol: ATUS) options are showing a volume of 28,966 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.2% of ATUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27 strike put option expiring October 16, 2020, with 10,529 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of ATUS. Below is a chart showing ATUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CHRW options, LEN options, or ATUS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

