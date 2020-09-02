Markets
CHRW

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CHRW, LEN, ATUS

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (Symbol: CHRW), where a total of 6,729 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 672,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.1% of CHRW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 803 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,300 underlying shares of CHRW. Below is a chart showing CHRW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN) saw options trading volume of 12,398 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 59.3% of LEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 1,526 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,600 underlying shares of LEN. Below is a chart showing LEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Altice USA Inc (Symbol: ATUS) options are showing a volume of 28,966 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.2% of ATUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27 strike put option expiring October 16, 2020, with 10,529 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of ATUS. Below is a chart showing ATUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CHRW options, LEN options, or ATUS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CHRW LEN ATUS

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular