Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CHPT, NFLX, ORA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ChargePoint Holdings Inc (Symbol: CHPT), where a total volume of 87,593 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 113.4% of CHPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike put option expiring April 22, 2022, with 20,422 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of CHPT. Below is a chart showing CHPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 53,344 contracts, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares or approximately 110.4% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 2,797 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 279,700 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ormat Technologies Inc (Symbol: ORA) saw options trading volume of 4,303 contracts, representing approximately 430,300 underlying shares or approximately 110% of ORA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 391,295 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of ORA. Below is a chart showing ORA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CHPT options, NFLX options, or ORA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.