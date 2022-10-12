Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CHK, PGTI, TEAM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Chesapeake Energy Corp. (Symbol: CHK), where a total of 9,562 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 956,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.7% of CHK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 4,427 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 442,700 underlying shares of CHK. Below is a chart showing CHK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
PGT Innovations Inc (Symbol: PGTI) options are showing a volume of 2,249 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 224,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42% of PGTI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 535,355 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 1,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,000 underlying shares of PGTI. Below is a chart showing PGTI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Atlassian Corp (Symbol: TEAM) saw options trading volume of 5,831 contracts, representing approximately 583,100 underlying shares or approximately 41.1% of TEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 467 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,700 underlying shares of TEAM. Below is a chart showing TEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CHK options, PGTI options, or TEAM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
