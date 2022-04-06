Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CHEF, MRVL, PYPL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Chefs' Warehouse Inc (Symbol: CHEF), where a total of 1,615 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 161,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 79% of CHEF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 204,435 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 1,524 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,400 underlying shares of CHEF. Below is a chart showing CHEF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL) options are showing a volume of 70,990 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.3% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $68 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 30,425 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $68 strike highlighted in orange:
And PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) options are showing a volume of 128,301 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.4% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 4,207 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 420,700 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CHEF options, MRVL options, or PYPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.