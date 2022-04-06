Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CHEF, MRVL, PYPL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Chefs' Warehouse Inc (Symbol: CHEF), where a total of 1,615 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 161,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 79% of CHEF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 204,435 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 1,524 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,400 underlying shares of CHEF. Below is a chart showing CHEF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL) options are showing a volume of 70,990 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.3% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $68 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 30,425 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $68 strike highlighted in orange:

And PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) options are showing a volume of 128,301 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.4% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 4,207 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 420,700 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CHEF options, MRVL options, or PYPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.