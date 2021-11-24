Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CHDN, LUMN, CRM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Churchill Downs, Inc. (Symbol: CHDN), where a total of 1,626 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 162,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 85.8% of CHDN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 189,430 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,045 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,500 underlying shares of CHDN. Below is a chart showing CHDN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Lumen Technologies Inc (Symbol: LUMN) options are showing a volume of 104,677 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84.1% of LUMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 35,251 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of LUMN. Below is a chart showing LUMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Salesforce.com Inc (Symbol: CRM) options are showing a volume of 33,002 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.9% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring December 03, 2021, with 1,851 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 185,100 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

