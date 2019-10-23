Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CERN, LNG, NTNX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cerner Corp. (Symbol: CERN), where a total volume of 8,649 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 864,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.9% of CERN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 2,362 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 236,200 underlying shares of CERN. Below is a chart showing CERN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG) saw options trading volume of 6,777 contracts, representing approximately 677,700 underlying shares or approximately 48.6% of LNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $61 strike put option expiring November 01, 2019, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of LNG. Below is a chart showing LNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $61 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nutanix Inc (Symbol: NTNX) options are showing a volume of 11,441 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.1% of NTNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24.50 strike call option expiring October 25, 2019, with 1,621 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 162,100 underlying shares of NTNX. Below is a chart showing NTNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24.50 strike highlighted in orange:

