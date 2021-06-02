Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CCL, NTAP, SLB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL), where a total volume of 112,583 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.2% of CCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring June 04, 2021, with 6,401 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 640,100 underlying shares of CCL. Below is a chart showing CCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

NetApp, Inc. (Symbol: NTAP) saw options trading volume of 6,029 contracts, representing approximately 602,900 underlying shares or approximately 41.1% of NTAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $76 strike put option expiring June 04, 2021, with 511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,100 underlying shares of NTAP. Below is a chart showing NTAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $76 strike highlighted in orange:

And Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) saw options trading volume of 57,171 contracts, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares or approximately 40.8% of SLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 7,032 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 703,200 underlying shares of SLB. Below is a chart showing SLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CCL options, NTAP options, or SLB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.