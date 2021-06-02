Markets
CCL

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CCL, NTAP, SLB

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL), where a total volume of 112,583 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.2% of CCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring June 04, 2021, with 6,401 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 640,100 underlying shares of CCL. Below is a chart showing CCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

NetApp, Inc. (Symbol: NTAP) saw options trading volume of 6,029 contracts, representing approximately 602,900 underlying shares or approximately 41.1% of NTAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $76 strike put option expiring June 04, 2021, with 511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,100 underlying shares of NTAP. Below is a chart showing NTAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $76 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) saw options trading volume of 57,171 contracts, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares or approximately 40.8% of SLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 7,032 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 703,200 underlying shares of SLB. Below is a chart showing SLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CCL options, NTAP options, or SLB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CCL NTAP SLB

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular