Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CCL, NCLH, LMT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL), where a total of 381,394 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 38.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 95.5% of CCL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 40.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 219,797 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22.0 million underlying shares of CCL. Below is a chart showing CCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) options are showing a volume of 149,493 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.4% of NCLH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 69,618 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares of NCLH. Below is a chart showing NCLH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) saw options trading volume of 6,523 contracts, representing approximately 652,300 underlying shares or approximately 53.8% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $415 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 350 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,000 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $415 strike highlighted in orange:
