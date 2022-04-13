Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CCCC, RRX, MGM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in C4 Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: CCCC), where a total volume of 7,471 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 747,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.8% of CCCC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 2,098 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,800 underlying shares of CCCC. Below is a chart showing CCCC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Regal Rexnord Corp (Symbol: RRX) saw options trading volume of 2,011 contracts, representing approximately 201,100 underlying shares or approximately 43.8% of RRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 459,040 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares of RRX. Below is a chart showing RRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM) saw options trading volume of 18,251 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 42% of MGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 2,046 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,600 underlying shares of MGM. Below is a chart showing MGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CCCC options, RRX options, or MGM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.