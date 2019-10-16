Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CBRE, IP, GS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CBRE Group Inc (Symbol: CBRE), where a total volume of 92,367 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 535.6% of CBRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 53,766 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares of CBRE. Below is a chart showing CBRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

International Paper Co (Symbol: IP) options are showing a volume of 30,478 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 100.8% of IP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 14,639 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of IP. Below is a chart showing IP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 23,904 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.1% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 1,575 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 157,500 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CBRE options, IP options, or GS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

