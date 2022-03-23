Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CBOE, LRCX, GIS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE), where a total volume of 2,972 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 297,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44% of CBOE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 674,975 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $118 strike call option expiring March 25, 2022, with 606 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,600 underlying shares of CBOE. Below is a chart showing CBOE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $118 strike highlighted in orange:

Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) saw options trading volume of 6,082 contracts, representing approximately 608,200 underlying shares or approximately 42.4% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 334 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,400 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

And General Mills Inc (Symbol: GIS) options are showing a volume of 17,912 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.5% of GIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 3,101 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,100 underlying shares of GIS. Below is a chart showing GIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

