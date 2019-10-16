Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CAT, CBB, PYPL

BNK Invest BNK Invest
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Caterpillar Inc. (Symbol: CAT), where a total of 15,450 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.9% of CAT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019, with 993 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 99,300 underlying shares of CAT. Below is a chart showing CAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Cincinnati Bell Inc (Symbol: CBB) options are showing a volume of 2,337 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 233,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.9% of CBB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 508,765 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 2,112 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 211,200 underlying shares of CBB. Below is a chart showing CBB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

And PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) options are showing a volume of 25,568 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $104 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 3,341 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 334,100 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $104 strike highlighted in orange:

