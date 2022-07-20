Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CALX, STAA, AA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Calix Inc (Symbol: CALX), where a total of 2,614 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 261,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.1% of CALX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 483,150 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 862 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,200 underlying shares of CALX. Below is a chart showing CALX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Staar Surgical Co. (Symbol: STAA) saw options trading volume of 2,146 contracts, representing approximately 214,600 underlying shares or approximately 53.3% of STAA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 402,865 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,066 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,600 underlying shares of STAA. Below is a chart showing STAA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) options are showing a volume of 31,208 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $46 strike call option expiring July 22, 2022, with 2,589 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 258,900 underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:

