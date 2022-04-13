Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CALM, DOCU, LVS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (Symbol: CALM), where a total of 4,410 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 441,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.8% of CALM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 962,380 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 2,029 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,900 underlying shares of CALM. Below is a chart showing CALM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) options are showing a volume of 26,358 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.8% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 3,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 360,000 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) options are showing a volume of 27,111 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.1% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 3,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,600 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

