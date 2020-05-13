Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CAKE, GE, SHAK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cheesecake Factory Inc. (Symbol: CAKE), where a total of 16,694 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.7% of CAKE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring May 15, 2020, with 9,145 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 914,500 underlying shares of CAKE. Below is a chart showing CAKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

General Electric Co (Symbol: GE) saw options trading volume of 536,050 contracts, representing approximately 53.6 million underlying shares or approximately 43.5% of GE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 123.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5.50 strike put option expiring May 22, 2020, with 58,032 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares of GE. Below is a chart showing GE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Shake Shack Inc (Symbol: SHAK) options are showing a volume of 10,620 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.1% of SHAK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 1,263 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,300 underlying shares of SHAK. Below is a chart showing SHAK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CAKE options, GE options, or SHAK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.