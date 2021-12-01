Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CAH, NTAP, ANTM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cardinal Health, Inc. (Symbol: CAH), where a total volume of 22,796 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.5% of CAH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 10,598 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of CAH. Below is a chart showing CAH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

NetApp, Inc. (Symbol: NTAP) options are showing a volume of 10,093 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.7% of NTAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring December 03, 2021, with 788 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,800 underlying shares of NTAP. Below is a chart showing NTAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And Anthem Inc (Symbol: ANTM) options are showing a volume of 6,358 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 635,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.6% of ANTM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $430 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of ANTM. Below is a chart showing ANTM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:

