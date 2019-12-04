Notable Wednesday Option Activity: C, TGT, WGO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C), where a total volume of 43,576 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.8% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 2,495 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 249,500 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) saw options trading volume of 27,178 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 41.3% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring December 06, 2019, with 3,990 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 399,000 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Winnebago Industries, Inc. (Symbol: WGO) saw options trading volume of 1,978 contracts, representing approximately 197,800 underlying shares or approximately 41.1% of WGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 481,675 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 852 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,200 underlying shares of WGO. Below is a chart showing WGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

