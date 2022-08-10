Notable Wednesday Option Activity: C, NUE, RCL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C), where a total volume of 86,678 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.3% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 10,416 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) options are showing a volume of 9,020 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 902,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.3% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,531 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,100 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) options are showing a volume of 34,149 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.1% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $39.50 strike call option expiring August 12, 2022, with 4,752 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 475,200 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39.50 strike highlighted in orange:

