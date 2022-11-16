Notable Wednesday Option Activity: C, CSCO, BBWI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C), where a total volume of 74,144 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.7% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 16,299 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO) options are showing a volume of 82,570 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.4% of CSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 11,364 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of CSCO. Below is a chart showing CSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI) saw options trading volume of 15,312 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 40.8% of BBWI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 5,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,500 underlying shares of BBWI. Below is a chart showing BBWI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for C options, CSCO options, or BBWI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: SAFE Dividend Stocks
KSA Options Chain
XCLR YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.