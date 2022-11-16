Notable Wednesday Option Activity: C, CSCO, BBWI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C), where a total volume of 74,144 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.7% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 16,299 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO) options are showing a volume of 82,570 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.4% of CSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 11,364 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of CSCO. Below is a chart showing CSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI) saw options trading volume of 15,312 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 40.8% of BBWI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 5,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,500 underlying shares of BBWI. Below is a chart showing BBWI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for C options, CSCO options, or BBWI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.