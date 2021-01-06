Notable Wednesday Option Activity: C, BLK, AZO

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C), where a total of 128,367 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 12.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.1% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month of 18.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $66 strike call option expiring January 08, 2021, with 5,665 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 566,500 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $66 strike highlighted in orange:

Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) saw options trading volume of 3,762 contracts, representing approximately 376,200 underlying shares or approximately 63.9% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 589,005 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring April 16, 2021, with 151 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 15,100 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

And AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) options are showing a volume of 1,886 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 188,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.2% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 313,360 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1050 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 203 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,300 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1050 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for C options, BLK options, or AZO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.