Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BX, ZEN, CVNA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX), where a total of 27,250 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.5% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 3,054 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 305,400 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
Zendesk Inc (Symbol: ZEN) saw options trading volume of 11,397 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 65.9% of ZEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 2,072 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,200 underlying shares of ZEN. Below is a chart showing ZEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
And Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) saw options trading volume of 26,769 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 65.3% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring May 06, 2022, with 2,057 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,700 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BX options, ZEN options, or CVNA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
