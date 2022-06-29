Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BX, MAS, STZ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX), where a total volume of 39,931 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 71.6% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 10,631 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
Masco Corp. (Symbol: MAS) options are showing a volume of 18,270 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71% of MAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 6,054 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 605,400 underlying shares of MAS. Below is a chart showing MAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) options are showing a volume of 7,083 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 708,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.8% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring July 01, 2022, with 503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,300 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BX options, MAS options, or STZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
