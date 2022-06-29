Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BX, MAS, STZ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX), where a total volume of 39,931 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 71.6% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 10,631 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Masco Corp. (Symbol: MAS) options are showing a volume of 18,270 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71% of MAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 6,054 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 605,400 underlying shares of MAS. Below is a chart showing MAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) options are showing a volume of 7,083 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 708,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.8% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring July 01, 2022, with 503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,300 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BX options, MAS options, or STZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

